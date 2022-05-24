RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is contained in a statement by Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

Recommended articles

According to the CPS, the notice of the appointment is contained in a letter signed by Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

Chief Press Secretary explained that the letter indicated the council was part of effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP)

The CPS added that the minister described Nasarawa State as critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other members of the council are to be inaugurated by the President on a date to be communicated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede

JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

Nnamdi Kanu wants bloodshed to stop in southeast

Nnamdi Kanu wants bloodshed to stop in southeast

EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest him

EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest him

Trending

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)