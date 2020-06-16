Mr Aaron Artemis, Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Artemis said that the appointment was in furtherance of the reorganisation and realignments in the power sector.

According to him, the Minister of Power while making the announcement, said that Ewelukwa is to succeed Mrs Marilyn Amobi, as the substantive MD and Chief Executive Officer.

Artemis said the former managing director is to handover and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect.

He said that before the appointment of Ewelukwa as the Managing Director, he was the company’s General Counsel and Secretary.

Artimas said that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the recommendation to this effect.

“Ewelukwa, a lawyer, came to this position with over 20 years’ experience, spanning private practice, academics and the Power sector.

“He is a specialist on privatisation and legal energy reforms as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration,” he said.