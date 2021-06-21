Buhari names 1st EFCC Board since 2015

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed George Abang Ekpungu as Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister of Justice, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the appointment was for a fresh tenure of five years.

Also appointed as Board Members are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (North Central), and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).

Gwandu said the appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the EFCC Act, 2004.

He said that EFCC has been operating without board members since 2015.

Buhari has already directed that the names should be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

