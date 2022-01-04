RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

Authors:

Jude Egbas

59-year-old Salami is Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

Doyin Salami gets Economic Adviser role in Buhari's presidency (Premium Times)
Doyin Salami gets Economic Adviser role in Buhari's presidency (Premium Times)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP).

Recommended articles

The president’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Adesina, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, January 4.

Salami, 59, is Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council. He is also the Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Ltd.

A 1989 doctorate degree Economics graduate of Queen Mary College, University of London, Salami is a member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.

According to the statement, the Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the president.

"He is also expected to closely monitor national and international developments and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the president, national economic policies, to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs and eradicate poverty, among others,” the statement from the presidency reads.

Nigeria has experienced two economic recessions with Buhari as civilian President. The Naira has also considerably weakened in that span.

Buhari's tenure as president elapses in May of 2023.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor El-Rufai extends okada ban in Kaduna

Governor El-Rufai extends okada ban in Kaduna

Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

2023 Presidency: Mimiko denies agreeing to be Tambuwal’s running mate

2023 Presidency: Mimiko denies agreeing to be Tambuwal’s running mate

Magodo residents protest continued police presence

Magodo residents protest continued police presence

US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Twitter reportedly meets all FG's conditions, ban to be lifted soon

Twitter reportedly meets all FG's conditions, ban to be lifted soon

Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition in Katsina

Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition in Katsina

Trending

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo praying (PMNews)