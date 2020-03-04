President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Bashir Jamoh to replace Dakuku Peterside whose tenure as the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) ends on March 10, 2020, TheCable reports.

Jamoh is currently the executive director for admin and finance at NIMASA and president of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).

The 56-year-old holds a master’s degree in management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University,

The newly appointed Director General according to TheCable also holds a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specializing in logistics and transport management.

Jamoh also holds a post-graduate diploma in management sciences from Bayero University, Kano and a diploma in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.