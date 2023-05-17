The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari appoints Baba Haruna as rector of Bida Poly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appointment, which takes effect from May 21, will last for five years.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

This is contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and made available to newsmen in Bida on Wednesday.

"I write to convey to you the approval of Mr President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

"The terms and conditions of service including remuneration and fringe benefits shall be as approved for Rectors of Federal Polytechnic," he added.

Buhari congratulated the new rector and wished him a most successful tenure in office.

Until his appointment, Haruna was the Director, Quality Assurance at the polytechnic.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari appoints Baba Haruna as rector of Bida Poly

