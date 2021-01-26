President Muhammadu Buhari has finally fired his under-performing security chiefs, while naming replacements.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced in a statement that: "President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

"Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

"President Buhari thanks the outgoing service chiefs for what he calls their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.

"The new service chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

"The president congratulates the new service chiefs, and urges them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities."

A cross section of Nigerians have been calling on the president to let go of his service chiefs amid worsening insecurity across the land.

The departing security chiefs also remained in office beyond their retirement years.