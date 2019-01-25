This is coming after three years without a board. According to the Premium Times News, the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) sacked the previous executives headed by Mr. Bassey Ewa-Henshaw on July 16, 2015.

The removal reportedly prompted a court suit challenging their removal but the outcome is yet to be revealed.

On Friday, January 25, 2019, the presidency tweeted that the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Mr. Usani Uguru Usani will be supervising the new NDDC board.

"The President, following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) resolution, has equally vested the supervisory role of the commission in the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, as well as approved the dissolution of the extant board," a tweet from the presidency reads.

Also on Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari appoints Bauchi-born Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed to be Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria. This is following the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen who is being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for not declaring his assets.

The sacking has invited criticism from Atiku Abubakar who is contesting against Buhari in the forthcoming presidential elections in February.

Atiku who is representing the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has been making power moves to boost voter's confidence in him at the polls.

Last week he went on a visit to the United States of America to meet with congressmen. He hopes to be get more votes in order to put an end to a perceived attack on the judiciary.

In a statement he released on Friday following the suspension of Justice Onnoghen, Atiku suspected that the temporary removal of the head of the judiciary is to aid Buhari's cause during the presidential election.