President Muhammadu Buhari has urged his administration’s critics to be fair in their criticism saying he expects them to compare his achievements and that of his predecessors.

The president said this on Thursday, January 14, 2021, when he received Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission at Aso Rock Villa.

Buhari asked his critics to reflect on where the country was before his administration and where it is now.

He also urged them to compare the resources available to his administration and previous ones.

He said, “Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power.

“This is what I hope the elite when they want to criticise will use to compare notes.”

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been heavily criticised over the spate of insecurity in the country and his approach to it.