Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, observed a minute silence for the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.
The attack led to the death of eight persons and over 46 people were injured with many others kidnapped.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha called for a minute of silence when the meeting started at 10:00 am.
The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mustapha said eight persons have been confirmed dead in the attack, adding that over 46 people were injured with many others kidnapped.
Recall that terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train on the evening of Monday, March 28, 2022, at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The bandits were said to have opened fire on the train and later gained access into the train.
However, on Wednesday, the president and his cabinet members during their weekly meeting observed a minute of silence to commemorate the incident.
The meeting had in attendance, the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj Gen, Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.
Other cabinet members that attended the meeting physically are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, and Justice, Abubakar Malami, Health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq, Minister of Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, and Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar.
