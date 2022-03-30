Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha called for a minute of silence when the meeting started at 10:00 am.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mustapha said eight persons have been confirmed dead in the attack, adding that over 46 people were injured with many others kidnapped.

Recall that terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train on the evening of Monday, March 28, 2022, at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have opened fire on the train and later gained access into the train.

However, on Wednesday, the president and his cabinet members during their weekly meeting observed a minute of silence to commemorate the incident.

The meeting had in attendance, the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj Gen, Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.