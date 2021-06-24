RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari allocates 3-bedroom houses to 1994 Super Eagles squad

bayo wahab

Six players and three technical crews are said to have received their houses in their states of preference.

1994 Super Eagles Squad (Complete Sports)
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of three-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

According to Shehu, the president approved the allocations following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

He said six players and three technical crew members have already received their houses in their states of preference.

The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

