Buhari’s aide petitions Police over breach of peace accord by Sen Gaya

Alhaji Abdurrahman Kawu-Sumaila, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, has petitioned the Kano State Police Command over alleged breach of peace accord by the Senator representing Kano South District, Sen Kabiru Gaya.

The petition was addressed to the Kano State Police Commissioner, Mr Rabi’u Yusuf and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

In the petition dated Sept. 18, 2018, Kawu-Sumaila alleged that some supporters of Gaya had recently destroyed some of his campaign banners and posters during his (Gaya) recent visit to southern zone.

“The most terrible scene of all is that of the Senator himself who was seen to be succumbing and promoting thuggery during his outing.

“Motorists were seen attacked, windscreens of cars were seen broken while moving with impunity, “ the petition read in part.

According to the petition, by these acts, Gaya had violated the peace agreement signed between the duo, pledging not to conduct any political activities with political thugs or weaponry.

”Sen Kabiru Gaya was captured amidst political thugs in possession of weapons during campaign processions”.

The petition stressed the need for the Police to take necessary measures to ensure strict compliance with the agreement to avoid unhealthy conflict and chaos in the state.

NAN recalled that the duo had recently signed a peace pact on the order of the state police commissioner, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, pledging not to conduct political activities with weapons or thugs.

Speaking to newsmen, the Command’s Public Relations Office , SP Magaji Majiya, said the Police received the petition and would invite the Senator to explain reasons behind his action.

