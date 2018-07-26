Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari advocates increaseed women participation in neurosurgery

Aisha Buhari President's wife advocates increaseed women participation in neurosurgical services

Mrs Buhari made the appeal on Thursday at a dinner marking the end of the third congress of the Association of African Neurosurgical Societies (CAANS) in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aisha Buhari says President deserves some accolades after meeting Trump – but Nigerians ask if she is tweeting from the other room play

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president

(rockcityfmradio)

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has advocated for increased women participation toward providing neurosurgical services to cater for children born with physical deformity.

Mrs Buhari made the appeal on Thursday at a dinner marking the end of the third congress of the Association of African Neurosurgical Societies (CAANS) in Abuja.

She was represented by the wife of the Vice-President Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo.

She urged the neurosurgical societies to expedite action towards the establishment of additional centres across Nigeria, to tackle the emerging cases of children born with deformity.

She commended the association urged increased women participation in the profession.

“When you think of neurosurgery, what comes to mind are the stories of the difficult hours that the practice requires.

“ This not withstanding, women are increasingly choosing to practice the profession all over the continent because neurosurgeons play a major role in ensuring that children born with abnormalities receive special attention.”

Mrs Buhari advised practitioners to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure affordable treatment of children with abnormalities.

“ I am passionate about the health of and well-being of our children and I know the crucial role that neurosurgeons play in addressing the needs of children born with abnormalities of the nervous system.”

She, therefore, emphasised the need to assist in addressing the plight of families with neurosurgical patients.

On her part, a member of the global body of the association, Prof. Gail Rosseau, said diseases do not show any preference for colour of any ethnic group.

Rosseau said that the disease is a healthcare challenge that unites people to stand against it.

He, therefore, requested for partnership with the Future Assured Programme, the pet project of Mrs Buhari to address problems confronting children born with abnormalities in Nigeria. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola...bullet
2 Saraki Why Police force wants to question Senate President over links...bullet
3 Saraki How Senate President escaped Police siege at his residence...bullet

Related Articles

Leah Sharibu Mama Boko Haram says Dapchi schoolgirl has not renounced Christianity
Leah Sharibu Mama Boko Haram working with Red Cross to secure Dapchi girl's freedom
2019 Presidency 5 Women who want to take Buhari’s job
Audu Ogbeh Buhari will end farmers-herders clashes, Minister tells Nigerians in Netherlands
Buhari President leaves for Netherlands Sunday, to address ICC at Hague
Kemi Adeosun 5 things Aisha Yesufu tweeted about reported NYSC certificate forgery
Reformed All Progressives Congress  R-APC announces excos, IBB’s aide emerges spokesman
Killings Armed policemen prevent protesters from seeing Buhari at Villa
By Fire, By Force Wife drags husband to court for refusing to acknowledge child

Local

Saraki says he has nothing to do with Offa Robbery
Saraki Senate President says he has nothing to do with Offa Robbery
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President hails Armed Forces, promises to restore peace in Nigeria
Prof. Moji Adeyeye
NAFDAC Agency destroys N650m counterfeit goods in Kaduna
Health minister urges police to enforce ban on Shisha
Isaac Adewole FG’s emergency policy will reduce morbidity, mortality — Minister