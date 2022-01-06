Buhari admits age is telling on him, says he's looking forward to 2023

The President said he is looking forward to the end of his tenure in May 2023, when he would be less busy.

Buhari said this when he was asked about how he feels after clocking 79 in an interview with the NTA on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The president believes he has dutifully served the country, saying he has served as a governor, minister and president of the country.

He hoped that after the end of his tenure, Nigerians would acknowledge that he did his best for the country.

He said, “About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy.

“The age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke — there are questions of executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. Really, it’s a lot of hard work, but as I’ve said, I asked for it and I cannot complain.

“I have been a governor, I have been a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the system and really, what else can I do for this country? I have given my best.”