BUA Group has purchased one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to Nigerians for free.

The group's founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, announced on Monday, February 8, 2021 that the purchase of the vaccines was facilitated by AfreximBank, and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, through CACOVID.

He said the group intends to purchase an additional five million doses for the country as soon as they become available through the same arrangement.

"We expect the vaccines to be delivered within the next 14 days and hope priority will be given to our frontline workers who have committed their lives to managing the pandemic," he said.

Nigeria is already scheduled to receive 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after narrowly missing out on previously-allotted 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is yet to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use, but that is expected to be concluded soon.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, expressed confidence on Monday that Nigeria's vaccination will kick off before the end of February.

"We will continue to work with regulators to ensure that only a vaccine that is effective against the predominant COVID-19 strain in Nigeria will be administered," he said during a media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Nigeria has recorded nearly 140,000 COVID-19 cases and over 1,600 deaths since last February.