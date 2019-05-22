One of Lagos States vehicles used for its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has been involved in a fire accident on Third Mainland Bridge.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the accident occurred around Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge with the vehicle headed for Iyana-Oworo.

The trademark blue bus was completely burnt beyond recognition as officers of the Lagos Fire Service put out the fire which led to a traffic jam around the area.

It's unclear what led to the fire, but LASTMA reported that no life was lost.