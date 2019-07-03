A Bus Rapid Transit (B.R.T) driver, Theophilus Nsofor, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of a 25-year-old woman.

The police charged Nsofor, who resides in Ijoko area of Ogun, with reckless driving, manslaughter and driving without particulars.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that Nsofor committed the alleged offence on May 27, at Iyana-ipaja Road by Danco Filling Station, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that the defendant being the driver of a B.R.T bus with Reg. Number JJJ 152 XL, drove recklessly and caused the death of a 25-year-old Blessing Philip.

He also alleged that Nsofor drove on the public highway without a driver’s license, vehicle license, certificates of road worthiness and insurance.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 19, 172 and of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and possess evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 24.