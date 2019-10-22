No fewer than 20 passengers of BRT were injured on Sunday after two of the buses – collided at Agric Bus-stop, Ikorodu.

One of BRT drivers, Mr Joseph Olayemi, died while he was being transported to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, for treatment following injuries he sustained in the crash.

The buses were identified as No. 432, driven by Olayemi, and No. 336, driven by Wilson Anta.

Olayemi was said to be checking in passengers at the bus stop when Anta, who claimed his bus had a brake failure while driving out of Ikorodu, rammed into bus 432 and wounded some passengers and the driver.

The Managing Director of the transport firm, Mr Fola Tinubu, said that the company did not want to jump into conclusion on the accident till investigation was concluded.

Tinubu was reacting to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s claim that the accident was caused by recklessness of a driver.

“We are looking at the cause of the accident right now, we are investigating it. I don’t rush into judgement. The accident just happened two days ago.

“We are looking at the cause. Initially, the claim was a break failure. The driver was claiming different things. We have eliminated that break failure claim because the break works.

“Let us finish the investigation before we start apportioning blames because it is easier to point fingers at people.

“If he (driver) is guilty, trust me, especially that we lost one person, we will prosecute him to the full extent of the law. I promise you that and i promise the bereaved family that also”.

Tinubu said that on Monday he led the management team to pay a condolence visit to Olayemi’s family and promised to take responsibility for the burial.

“We have met with the family, we have condoled with them and we are working with them to see how we can help them in the burial and all that,” the managing director said.

He added that all necessary compensation would be paid to his wife because Olayemi left behind three children.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that three persons, comprising two staff members, and a passenger were killed on Aug. 27 when a Dangote articulated vehicle allegedly ran into a BRT bus at Majidun area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The cement-laden vehicle allegedly had a brake failure and skidded into the BRT lane, crushing an oncoming BRT bus with registration number LSR228XS.