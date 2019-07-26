Former CNN journalist, Isha Sesay has likened President Muhammadu Buhari government to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, saying Nigerian government is incredibly insensitive to criticism.

Sesay, while speaking on ‘The Daily Show with Trevoh Noah’ said Nigerian government contacted her after she released a book on Boko Haram survivors.

In the book, titled; “Beneath the Tamarind Tree”, Sesay narrates the experiences of the girls in and out of Boko Haram captivity.

The British Journalist, who reported the Chibok girls ordeal for CNN said she left her sick mother in a coma to report the girls return to their family in 2016.

Sesay said that she wanted her book to spotlight the Nigerian government to re-engage with the rest of Chibok girls that are still in Boko Haram custody.

She said, “The Nigerian government is a bit like Trump, its a bit like President Trump, they are incredibly sensitive to criticism.”

“With that being said, the spotlight being shone on the Nigerian government once more with this book will move them again to re-engage with the story, and that is what I really want.

“The families of the 112 girls feel utterly abandoned by the world, by Nigeria. This book I hope will get people back on social media, social media works.

“If we can generate a groundswell and get back to say you must do more, what are you doing? I want everyone here to use their voice, use their platform to hashtag Nigerian government, bring back our girls, Chibok girls.

“It will move the needle, and I tell you how I know that, because since this book came out, the Nigerian government has reached out to me and said please come, so we can talk about this.”

After working with CNN for 13 years, Sesay resigned from the television channel to focus on Africa.