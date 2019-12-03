The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, made the disclosure when she paid a courtesy call on Gov. Simon Lalong on Tuesday in Jos.

Laing said that the commission learnt that opportunities abound in the area in the state and was willing to explore.

“There are British companies that are willing to invest in the area. We will appreciate if the state will furnish us with details about the sector,” she said.

The high commissioner further said that they were in the state to study the progress made by the government in the area of peace.

Laing said that they were also interested in knowing the challenges that the state went through in restoring peace.

According her, there are many British citizens residing in Plateau who lauded the state government for the prevailing peace.

Lalong in his remarks, told the high commissioner that one of the initiatives by the state that brought peace was the establishment of a Plateau Peace Building Agency.

The governor stated that the agency, the first of its kind in Nigeria took proactive steps to entrench peace instead of the reactive approach of security agencies that was sometimes not enduring.

“At a point, Plateau was no longer home of peace and tourism but we are happy that we are back on track again as home of peace and tourism.

“In addition to the Peace Building Agency, we are not bias for people with disabilities and we have established a Disability Commission,” he said.

Lalong further said that apart from agriculture which the British Commission had indicated interest, they should consider investing in the mineral sector.

He said that many British citizens who are resident in the state came as miners and that opportunities still abound in the area.