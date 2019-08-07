The Coordinator of RoLAC in Lagos, Mr Ajibola Ajimakiwa, made the call on Wednesday at a roundtable with PWDs cluster groups.

Ajimakiwa said the roundtable was to support disability clusters in Lagos State for identification and closing of specific gaps in their rights protection.

According to the coordinator, PWDs in Lagos State have identified the need to increase public awareness about the Lagos State policy of social inclusion.

She said the workshop was also to enlighten PWDs on essential services as provided in the Lagos State Disability Law.

A facilitator at the workshop, Miss Chibogu Obinwa, enlightened the participants on the provision of facilities for PWDs in public transport system and buildings.

She also spoke of assignment of special seats in vehicles, vessels, trains and aircraft, and reservations in parking lots.

she urged adequate standards of living and special protection for PWDs, as well as protection of their rights to health, education and employment.

The Chairman of Persons Living with Disabilities in Lagos State, Mr Daire Daro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the workshop that such a roundtable should be regular.

The chairman said that PWDs’ complants were usually not given adequate attention, adding that many of them suffered silently due to poverty.

He called for more awareness about facilities for PWDs in public buildings and land, sea and air transport systems.

The chairman commended Lagos State Government and some organisations for providing facilities for the convenience of PWDs.

He said the law on disability should be effectively enforced by the three tiers of government.

NAN reports that about 40 disability cluster group, including Spinal Cord Injury Association of Nigeria, Association of the Blind, Albinism Society, and Lagos State Association of Physically Challenged Persons, were represented.

Lagos State Ministries of Youths and Social Development, Physical Planning, Environment, and Information were also represented.