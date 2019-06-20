British Council celebrates 91 outstanding students as its marks 75 years in Nigeria

It was an evening packed with numerous celebrations of success and outstanding performances at the Lagos Civic Centre on Friday, June 14th as the British Council hosted the third edition of its Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards while commemorating 75 years of tremendous success in Nigeria.

The award ceremony which is held annually to recognize students who have performed excellently in the Cambridge examinations awarded 125 awards to 91 outstanding students this year.

The British Council also recognized partner schools who have exemplified Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) and Child Protection Policies.

According to Juan Visser, Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Cambridge Assessment International Education, the “Outstanding Cambridge Learners Award recognizes the exceptional performance of learners around the world in the Cambridge examinations. The awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of both teachers and parents.”

Among the awardees of the night, students from 3 schools obtained the highest marks in the world, winning the “Top in the World” award category. Seventy-Seven students also received the ‘Top in Nigeria’ award. While others received the “High Achievement’” awards in the Partner Schools Global Network “Your World” video competition.

For the British Council, their 75 years presence in Nigeria has grown into a very rewarding partnership with more to look forward to in the coming years. So far, the British Council has presented over 185 awards to deserving learners in Nigeria and has a network of 385 schools in Nigeria associated with Cambridge Assessment International Education.

The British Council through the Partner Schools Global Network has been supporting school leaders in developing leadership skills, networking and helping teachers build better teaching skills.

In her welcoming speech, Lucy Pearson, The British Council Country Director in Nigeria said “the British Council has been in operation since 1944 and has become an instrumental piece of the Nigerian story, ensuring connections are made between people in the UK and Nigeria to develop stronger ties. This year, we will be marking our 75th anniversary and we can’t wait to see what the next 75 years hold for us as an organization”.

