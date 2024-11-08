British charity set to tackle 18.3 million out-of-school children in Nigeria

The Ibironke Adeagbo Foundation (IAF), based in England, said it was determined to contribute significantly to tackling the crisis.

IAF had been campaigning for intensified efforts to tackle out-of-school syndrome in Nigeria, where UNICEF and UNESCO have reeled out huge figures of out-of-school children from year to year.

In a statement on Friday, the Founder of the foundation, Ibironke Adeagbo, said the fresh initiative was to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government. Adeagbo said the foundation was working on what she described as a “roadmap” to be unveiled by the foundation this month to tackle the problem and salvage early child education in Nigeria.

According to her, the foundation has come out in full force to support the Federal Government in overcoming the syndrome.

“With over 18 million children out of school, Nigeria’s education landscape faces an unprecedented crisis.

“The nation’s economic and social future depends on our collective commitment to quality education,’’ the British-born Nigerian, who resides in London, said.

She said Nigeria’s education system was grappling with challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and underfunding.

“The foundation is committed to driving actionable solutions at this point in time because we must secure a brighter future for our out-of-school children and Nigerian education in general.

“Education is the cornerstone of development and progress,” Adeagbo added.

Adeagbo disclosed that an international summit on education had been slated for November 26 to ignite discussions on how to over the challenge.

“We cannot afford to overlook the urgent needs of the education sector,” she said.

She said that the summit tagged: “Street to School: A Tech-Based Solution to Address Nigeria’s Education Crisis’’ would ignite critical discussions that would lead to substantial and measurable changes in Nigeria’s education landscape.

Adeagbo called on the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to education in line with UNESCO’s recommendation of 15% to 20% of the total budget. She also called for the strengthening of partnerships with civil society groups to fund educational initiatives aimed at tackling various problems in the education sector, especially the out-of-school challenge.

Adeagbo said that Nigeria should implement initiatives targeted specifically at marginalised groups, including girls, children with disabilities and those from low-income families. The IAF founder stressed the need for the government to utilise technology to boost learning opportunities, especially in remote communities and unserved areas.

Adeagbo added that Nigeria should give priority attention to training teachers to equip them with skills to deliver quality education.

“We believe that Nigeria can establish a sustainable and inclusive educational framework that will leave no child behind,’’ she stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that insecurity caused by terrorism, banditry and kidnapping plaguing Nigeria for years, contributed much to the out-of-school syndrome in the country.