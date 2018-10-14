Pulse.ng logo
BRISIN begins public awareness in FCT

Dr Anthony Uwa, the Head of BRISIN, made this known at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Dr Anthony Uwa, Head of Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN)

Basic Registry and Information System of Nigeria (BRISIN) says it has commenced public awareness creation on the first phase of its programme in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

BRISIN, an integrated system for the collection, storage and distribution of information to support the management of the country’s economy, was conceived during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime.

Uwa said that though the technical committee for implementation of the programme was inaugurated by former President, Goodluck Jonathan, actual implementation is now being undertaken by the Buhari administration.

He said BRISIN had conducted digital mapping of FCT wards, people living in the city and their culture, among others.

We have done a digital mapping of Nigeria but FCT mostly; we know where the wards are, the people that are living in the city and their culture.

“What we need now is to start the system data collection, distribution and to have the infrastructure in place.

“BRISIN has come to stay in Nigeria and it will work, notwithstanding doubts expressed in some quarters, because the Federal government is taking a stand to ensure its success,” he said.

According to Uwa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning a sensitisation meeting on BRISIN for all foreign missions in Nigeria and international organisations to aid understanding of the programme.

He said the technical committee coordinating the project was putting measures in place to address issues of bureaucracy to ensure speedy implementation in Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

