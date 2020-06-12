Themed Facing the Future Without Fear: Leading in Uncertain Times, the leadership training will feature acclaimed public speaker & self-development author, Brian Tracy; Leadership coach & human capital development consultant, Linus Okorie; renowned American business executive and Chairman of FraserNet, Inc., Dr. George Fraser; Executive Coach and Behavioural Change Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, and Investor & Real Estate Broker, Kristin Cripps who will lead different strategic sessions on both days.

Brian Tracy, George Fraser, Lanre Olusola and other experts to headline GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass

The training which will be hosted online, will see leaders, aspiring leaders, business professionals and entrepreneurs join from across Africa, Europe, America and all around the world.

Brian Tracy, George Fraser, Lanre Olusola and other experts to headline GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass

Investment

Early bird discount - $100 (available till 15th June)

Regular fees - $199

Register - www.gotni.africa/ggm2020.

“As the world faces the challenges of a pandemic, leaders around the world are looked upon to show leadership and to chart a sustainable growth path for the future.” said Linus Okorie, founder and president of the GOTNI Leadership Centre. “The hallmark of great leadership is its ability to turn challenging times into opportunities. This is why this masterclass is a must-attend for forward-thinking leaders.”

Brian Tracy, George Fraser, Lanre Olusola and other experts to headline GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass

The GOTNI Leadership Centre is recognized as Nigeria’s foremost leadership development centre located in Abuja Nigeria. The centre is poised to raise world-class leaders who understand the art and practice of leadership.

CONTACT

Chijindu Umunnakwe

Head, Corporate Communications

GOTNI Leadership Centre

Chijindu.umunnakwe@gotni.africa

www.gotni.africa

08157919770

This is a featured post.