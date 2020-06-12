Brian Tracy, George Fraser, Lanre Olusola and other experts to headline GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass

Themed Facing the Future Without Fear: Leading in Uncertain Times, the leadership training will feature acclaimed public speaker & self-development author, Brian Tracy; Leadership coach & human capital development consultant, Linus Okorie; renowned American business executive and Chairman of FraserNet, Inc., Dr. George Fraser; Executive Coach and Behavioural Change Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, and Investor & Real Estate Broker, Kristin Cripps who will lead different strategic sessions on both days.
The training which will be hosted online, will see leaders, aspiring leaders, business professionals and entrepreneurs join from across Africa, Europe, America and all around the world.
Investment
Early bird discount - $100 (available till 15th June)
Regular fees - $199
Register - www.gotni.africa/ggm2020.
“As the world faces the challenges of a pandemic, leaders around the world are looked upon to show leadership and to chart a sustainable growth path for the future.” said Linus Okorie, founder and president of the GOTNI Leadership Centre. “The hallmark of great leadership is its ability to turn challenging times into opportunities. This is why this masterclass is a must-attend for forward-thinking leaders.”
The GOTNI Leadership Centre is recognized as Nigeria’s foremost leadership development centre located in Abuja Nigeria. The centre is poised to raise world-class leaders who understand the art and practice of leadership.
CONTACT
Chijindu Umunnakwe
Head, Corporate Communications
GOTNI Leadership Centre
Chijindu.umunnakwe@gotni.africa
08157919770
This is a featured post.