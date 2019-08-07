The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the Ajeromi General Hospital, Lagos, to commemorate the 2019 World Breastfeeding Week.

Theme of the World Breastfeeding Week is: “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding.’’

It is celebrated every year from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world.

Addressing the mothers, Mrs Idiat Banjo, Head Nurse in the hospital, advised them on the need to exclusively breastfeed their children, saying it was the best way to nurture healthy living of a child.

“Breastfeeding promotes better health for mothers and children alike, as it decreases the risk of mothers developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Type 2- diabetes and heart disease.

“Breast milk helps to keep the baby healthy; it supplies all the necessary nutrients in the proper proportion.

“It is easily digested, no constipation, diarrhea or upset stomach.

“I urge all mothers to breastfeed their children for the first six months of life without giving water as the breast milk contains water itself,” she said.

Also, Dr Bose Agboola, the Consultant Paediatric of the hospital, said that exclusively breastfed children were usually strong and does not contact diseases because of the contents of breast milk.

Agboola advised mothers to be an advocate for other mothers to exclusively breastfeed their children, adding that after six months, complementary food should be introduced.

“Introduce complementary feeding after six month, but don’t stop the breastfeeding until when they are two years,” she said.

Also, Dr Bode Oteniya, the Medical Health Officer, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, advised that breast milk could be expressed and kept hygienically by women whom their employers do not give six months break.

“Women, whom their employers do not give six months maternity leave, can express breast milk and kept in a clean place, at least it is better than introducing formula which may cause harm,” he said.

Oteniya urged the private companies to give six months maternity leave to women so as to help them to practice exclusive breastfeeding.