RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Breast Cancer Awareness: Ogun governor’s wife advocates regular screening

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wife of Ogun Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, has called on women to imbibe the culture of regular screening for breast cancer as essential way of preventing the disease.

Bamidele Adiodun-1 (OSBC)
Bamidele Adiodun-1 (OSBC)

Bamidele made the call at the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness programme in Abeokuta on Monday, organised by Ministry of Health, in conjunction with Ajose Foundation.

Read Also

She said that the current administration in the state had shown positive dispostion toward promoting breast cancer screening among women.

breast cancer awareness Ogun
breast cancer awareness Ogun Pulse Nigeria

Represented by Mrs Olamide Dairo, the governor’s wife described breast cancer as the most common cancer among women across the world, saying early detection would ensure easier and cheaper treatment.

She assured that her Foundation and relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would continue to work with the private sector and community influencers to sponsor free mammogrammy among female residents.

breast cancer awareness Ogun
breast cancer awareness Ogun Pulse Nigeria

In her address, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said women in the state can prevent breast cancer by registering with the State Health Insurance Scheme under the “Ilera D’ero” initiative.

She pointed out that a token of N1000 monthly will facilitate regular screening and treatment of the disease among other over 300 diseases covered by the scheme.

breast cancer awareness Ogun
breast cancer awareness Ogun Pulse Nigeria

She said that with developing countries like Nigeria contributing the highest quota of about 61% to the global burden of breast cancer, schemes like “Ilera D’ero” would help to reverse the trend over time.

The commissioner assured that her leadership remained committed to providing cancer screening programme for Ogun citizens, adding that it had been captured in the freshly-launched 2023 Annual Operational Plan for the Health Sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode Oladehinde, charged participants to utilize the information provided at the programme and spread the message of early detection of cancer to their loved ones.

In her lecture, the President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr Bisi Dedeke, urged women to embrace regular self-examination of their breasts within the comfort of their homes and clinical examination at health facilities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flights disrupted, passengers stranded as aviation workers shut down Lagos airport

Flights disrupted, passengers stranded as aviation workers shut down Lagos airport

Bagudu approves N2.57bn for payment of leave grant to state, LG workers

Bagudu approves N2.57bn for payment of leave grant to state, LG workers

Uganda Airlines to begin flights to Nigeria in December – CEO

Uganda Airlines to begin flights to Nigeria in December – CEO

2023: PDP must close ranks to win in Gombe, says Forum

2023: PDP must close ranks to win in Gombe, says Forum

Human Trafficking: NAPTIP presents 2022-2026 National Action Plan to stakeholders

Human Trafficking: NAPTIP presents 2022-2026 National Action Plan to stakeholders

Breast Cancer Awareness: Ogun governor’s wife advocates regular screening

Breast Cancer Awareness: Ogun governor’s wife advocates regular screening

Terror Alert: FCT management assures residents of their safety

Terror Alert: FCT management assures residents of their safety

Lagos govt to address demands of commercial drivers

Lagos govt to address demands of commercial drivers

2023: We are yet to decide which presidential candidate to support — Wike

2023: We are yet to decide which presidential candidate to support — Wike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike