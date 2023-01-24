BREAKING: We will not extend Naira notes deadline – CBN

Emefiele said this during the CBN/Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

What you should know: Earlier today, the Nigerian Senate directed the CBN to extend the mop-up deadline to July 31, 2023.

What CBN replied: “I don’t have good news for those who feel we should shift the deadline; my apologies,” Emefiele said.

“The reason is because 90 days should be enough for those who have the old currency to deposit it in the banks.”