ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: We will not extend Naira notes deadline – CBN

Ima Elijah

“I don’t have good news for those who feel we should shift the deadline; my apologies" - Emefiele

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said the apex bank will not extend the deadline to halt the use of the old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Emefiele said this during the CBN/Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

What you should know: Earlier today, the Nigerian Senate directed the CBN to extend the mop-up deadline to July 31, 2023.

What CBN replied: “I don’t have good news for those who feel we should shift the deadline; my apologies,” Emefiele said.

“The reason is because 90 days should be enough for those who have the old currency to deposit it in the banks.”

The current deadline: CBN had set the deadline for the termination of the old Naira notes as legal tender is January 31, 2023; a week from today.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: We will not extend Naira notes deadline – CBN

BREAKING: We will not extend Naira notes deadline – CBN

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

BREAKING: Senate directs CBN to extend old naira notes mop up by 6 months

BREAKING: Senate directs CBN to extend old naira notes mop up by 6 months

Gov Abiodun’s failed attempts to flaunt his Forbes Award is a lesson for politicians

Gov Abiodun’s failed attempts to flaunt his Forbes Award is a lesson for politicians

A million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara – PCC Coordinator

A million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara – PCC Coordinator

Naja’atu Mohammed sacked for allegedly being a mole – APC PCC

Naja’atu Mohammed sacked for allegedly being a mole – APC PCC

NNPP lacks structure and focus - Liman says as he defects to PDP in Yobe

NNPP lacks structure and focus - Liman says as he defects to PDP in Yobe

Tinubu turned Lagos from super slum into 3rd largest economy in Africa — Shettima

Tinubu turned Lagos from super slum into 3rd largest economy in Africa — Shettima

Zamfara APC condemns attack on members, govt vehicles by suspected thugs

Zamfara APC condemns attack on members, govt vehicles by suspected thugs

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers