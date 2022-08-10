BREAKING: Terrorists release 7 more hostages from Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Their release was confirmed to journalists in Kaduna by Tukur Mamu, Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald and Media Consultant to a controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

The seven hostages released by the terrorists include a family of six and a woman.

The Family released: The identities of the released family of six are Abubakar Idris Garba, his wife, Maryam Abubakar Bobo, and their eldest son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba, who’s 10 years old.

Others include Fatima Abubakar Garba (7), Imran Abubakar Garba (5), and youngest Zainab Abubakar Garba, who is only one and half years old.

Abubakar Idris Garba, a staff of the National Assembly Service Commission, is the son of a former military administrator of Kano and Benue states.

The Woman released: Also released is a 60-year-old woman, one Hajia Aisha Hassan, who was said to have been released due to life-threatening health challenges that deteriorated recently.

Are hostages paying ransom to terrorists: Recall that 7 kidnapped passengers of the March 28 train attack in Kaduna State were released last month by the terrorists who attacked the train.

A victim who was among 7 train passengers released last month, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, alleged that they sold their properties to raise the money.

The victim who does not want his name mentioned also revealed that each of them paid the dollar equivalent of N100 million to the terrorists.

He said only a Pakistan national among them paid N200 million before he was set free.

The victims were released by their abductors on Saturday after spending over 100 days in captivity.