BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu refuses to appear in court in protest against FG

The refusal to honour the High Court was conveyed to Justice Binta Nyako by the Federal Government counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

What Kanu said: He informed the court that all entreaties made to persuade him to have a change of heart were rebuffed.

Kanu's protest: Kanu was said to have stood his ground not to appear in court until the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal is respected and obeyed by releasing him from the custody of the Department of the State Service, DSS, in Abuja.

Kanu won the case against FG: Kanu had secured another victory against the federal government in his fight against his extradition from Kenya.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia upheld Kanu’s suit against the federal government, and awarded a cost of N500 million against the federal government.

Kanu retaliates: Kanu, has filed a N100 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Federal Government over his continued detention by the Department of State Services, (DSS).