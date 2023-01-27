ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Nasarawa governor loses first son, Hassan Sule

Ima Elijah

The deceased, who married his wife in June last year, died in Lafia, the state capital.

Governor Sule, and Late Hassan
Governor Sule, and Late Hassan

Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule has announced the passing of his first son.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, in statement, on Friday, January 27, 2023, noted that the death was “sudden”.

Hassan Sule, who is aged 36 years, passed away in the late hours of Thursday, January 26, 2023.

What you should know: Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area this morning in line with Islamic rights.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

