Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule has announced the passing of his first son.
BREAKING: Nasarawa governor loses first son, Hassan Sule
The deceased, who married his wife in June last year, died in Lafia, the state capital.
The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, in statement, on Friday, January 27, 2023, noted that the death was “sudden”.
Hassan Sule, who is aged 36 years, passed away in the late hours of Thursday, January 26, 2023.
What you should know: Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area this morning in line with Islamic rights.
