BREAKING: Many trapped as fire engulfs WAEC national office [VIDEO]

Current situation: A report monitored on a Lagos radio station Bond FM, noted that firefighters from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) have arrived the scene of the incident to extinguish the fire as of the time of filing this report.

Eyewitness accounts: An eyewitness said a staff of the Council believed to have been trapped in between some floors was observed attempting to jump through the window of the 12-floor magnificent building to escape being suffocated.

What WAEC said: taking to Its Twitter account, the Council confirmed the event, adding that no life was lost to the fire outbreak.

"The Management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), wishes to inform the general public that there was an early morning fire incident at the WAEC National Office, Yaba, Lagos. It was swiftly contained by a combined team of fire fighters.

"Thankfully, no life was lost and all important documents and records are intact."

Cause of fire outbreak: The cause of the fire is still unconfirmed, however, it has been speculated by various reports that the tragedy was caused by a power surge in one of the offices.