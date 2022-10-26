RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Many trapped as fire engulfs WAEC national office [VIDEO]

Ima Elijah

It has been speculated by various reports that the tragedy was caused by...

WAEC Office
WAEC Office

Read Also

Current situation: A report monitored on a Lagos radio station Bond FM, noted that firefighters from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) have arrived the scene of the incident to extinguish the fire as of the time of filing this report.

Eyewitness accounts: An eyewitness said a staff of the Council believed to have been trapped in between some floors was observed attempting to jump through the window of the 12-floor magnificent building to escape being suffocated.

What WAEC said: taking to Its Twitter account, the Council confirmed the event, adding that no life was lost to the fire outbreak.

"The Management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), wishes to inform the general public that there was an early morning fire incident at the WAEC National Office, Yaba, Lagos. It was swiftly contained by a combined team of fire fighters.

"Thankfully, no life was lost and all important documents and records are intact."

Cause of fire outbreak: The cause of the fire is still unconfirmed, however, it has been speculated by various reports that the tragedy was caused by a power surge in one of the offices.

What is missing: The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency are yet to make any official statement at the time of filing this report.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanu slams FG fresh N100bn suit for continued detention

Kanu slams FG fresh N100bn suit for continued detention

Alleged N109bn fraud: EFCC rearraigns suspended AGF Idris, others

Alleged N109bn fraud: EFCC rearraigns suspended AGF Idris, others

BREAKING: Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

BREAKING: Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

Buhari calls for increased Korean investments in Nigeria

Buhari calls for increased Korean investments in Nigeria

Keyamo explains why Buhari did not remove subsidy

Keyamo explains why Buhari did not remove subsidy

Teamwork between public office holders, deputies critical to democracy – Jonathan

Teamwork between public office holders, deputies critical to democracy – Jonathan

I am Buhari’s co-pilot, not spare tyre – Osinbajo

I am Buhari’s co-pilot, not spare tyre – Osinbajo

BREAKING: Many trapped as fire engulfs WAEC national office [VIDEO]

BREAKING: Many trapped as fire engulfs WAEC national office [VIDEO]

Keyamo: Tinubu appointed a nuisance – Dele Momodu

Keyamo: Tinubu appointed a nuisance – Dele Momodu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack