BREAKING: Many trapped as building collapses in Abuja
A resident, who confirmed the development to nearby reporters, said the “building was a new hotel yet to function.”
What building collapsed: According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday, August 26, 2022, morning near Freedom Christ Mission Church, Kubwa, Bwari Area Council.
The level of damage: According to the source, the level of damage is yet to be ascertained,
What is currently going on at the scene: She noted that the rescue team is currently on ground, working to rescue trapped victims.
More details shortly...
