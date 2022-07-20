RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on military patrol in Borno

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Borno and Yobe states, along with nearby Adamawa state, have borne the brunt of nine years of jihadist violence...

Islamic State West Africa Province militants pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near boats captured in Borno. Still from an ISIS propaganda video released on May 22, 2019.
Islamic State West Africa Province militants pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near boats captured in Borno. Still from an ISIS propaganda video released on May 22, 2019.

Jihadist group, ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack targeting a Nigerian army patrol in the town of Mallam Fatori in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State (near the borders with neighboring Chad and Niger), allegedly killing three and wounding five others.

Recommended articles

ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), also known as ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), is a Sunni jihadist group with a particularly violent ideology that calls itself a caliphate and claims religious authority over all Muslims.

Recall, Boko Haram split into two factions in mid-2016 over ideological differences. One fraction is led by Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawi, which largely focuses on attacking military and government targets; while the other, loyal to late Abubakar Shekau, is notorious for suicide bombings and indiscriminate killings of civilians.

ISIS central gave its formal backing to the Barnawi faction, which is known as Islamic State West Africa Province. It has lately intensified its armed campaign, launching a number of major assaults on military targets in Borno and neighbouring Yobe state amid signs of a takeover by more hardline leaders.

Borno and Yobe states, along with nearby Adamawa state, have borne the brunt of nine years of jihadist violence that has claimed over 27,000 lives and forced more than 1.8 million people to flee their homes.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate passes Nigerian Start-up Bill, others

Senate passes Nigerian Start-up Bill, others

Syria breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine

Syria breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine

Festus Osifo elected new TUC President

Festus Osifo elected new TUC President

Blackout as national grid collapses again

Blackout as national grid collapses again

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Nigeria on high alert over Marburg virus in Ghana

Nigeria on high alert over Marburg virus in Ghana

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

BREAKING: Tinubu officially unveils Shettima as running mate amidst backlashes

BREAKING: Tinubu officially unveils Shettima as running mate amidst backlashes

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin