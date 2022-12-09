BREAKING: ICPC releases D'banj after 3 days in detention.

The news of D'banj's release was announced by his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who disclosed that the ICPC released the singer on self-recognition on Friday, December 9, 2022.

This comes two days after Dbanj's legal representatives called for a thorough investigation of the matter and cautioned the commission against embarking on any media trial.

Recall that D'banj was detained by the ICPC on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after being questioned by officials over a funds diversion allegation.

Sharing the news of the singer’s release on his Facebook page and a statement on Friday, Olajengbesi explained that nothing incriminating was found on D’banj.

The statement read: “After 72 hours of unfair detention and false allegation against Mr. Daniel Oladapo (D’banj), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday afternoon released the popular singer.

“It is instructive to note that the ICPC released D’banj) on self-recognition after the agency could not find anything incriminating on him.

“Nigerians must be told the truth that D’banj) is clean and have no criminal or fraud record. It, however, an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of N900m fraud against a public figure without any evidence.

“The ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) and the entire officers of the ICPC must be deeply sad and embarrassed also that their decent organization was used for such a shameful publicity against an innocent man. Only few organizations and persons stood and waited to verify the claims. This form of media trial is evil.

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who claimed to have instructed the ICPC to detain D’banj must now be ready to explain to world the money traced to his account and the amount.

“We still demand that the minister provide the details of the government authority D’banj allegedly collaborated with and provide the account and N-power funds allegedly traced to Dbanj’s account.

“This is injustice and upon the instruction of our client, we may head to court to seek redress, a public apology and compensation from the ICPC. The detention of D’banj is an injustice having that the ICPC found nothing incriminating traced to his innocent personality.