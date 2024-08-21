ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: FG increases passport processing fees to ₦100k

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government said the upward review of the fees is part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the NIS, DCI Kenneth Udo, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Udo said the Federal Government approved the upward review as part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

The new price regime, which comes into effect on September 1, 2024, will see applicants for the 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity pay 100 thousand naira.

ALSO READ: Consequences of damaging a Nigerian passport - what you need to know

“Based on the review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (50,000.00) only; while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (100,000.00) only.

“However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” the statement partly read.

The NIS expressed regrets about any inconveniences the increase might inflict on prospective applicants but assured Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.

New Immigration Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap
New Immigration Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap Pulse Nigeria
Pulse reports that the NIS recently invited a lady for questioning after she was caught in a video mutilating the Nigerian Passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The female traveller identified as Favour Igiebor destroyed the Nigerian Standard Passport said to belong to her husband.

"The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a formal investigation following the circulation of a video on social media, showing a female traveller destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

"The individual has been identified and invited for further investigation. If the allegations are substantiated, her actions would have constituted a breach of Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), with corresponding penalties outlined under Section 10(h) of the same Act," the NIS said following the incident.

