BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Ima Elijah

Kanu had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge...

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reports, the amended charge, which was entered before the Federal High Court in Abuja, contained all allegations against the IPOB leader that were earlier sustained by the trial court.

So what's new?: FG specifically alleged that Kanu who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Abuja, had in a broadcast issued a deadly threat that anyone who flouted IPOB’s sit-at-home order in the South-East region, should write his or her will (meaning the person is considered a dead person).

Other charges: Furthermore, the FG alleged that the separatist leader had on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021, made broadcasts that were received and heard in Nigeria, inciting members of the public to target and kill Nigerian security personnel and their family members, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

Also, authorities alleged that Kanu directed IPOB members to manufacture bombs.

What Kanu says about this charge: Kanu had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

What you should know: Already, trial Justice Binta Nyako has scheduled next Monday, November 14, 2022, for both Kanu’s team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and the prosecution counsel to address the court on the way forward in the matter.

Ima Elijah

