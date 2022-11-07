RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: FG announces resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

Ima Elijah

Sixty-two passengers were abducted in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack...

NRC suspends train services on Abuja-Kaduna route. (Premium Times)
NRC suspends train services on Abuja-Kaduna route. (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo while giving the scorecard of his ministry in Abuja.

Why Nigerians should not be worried: He said adequate security has been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers. The Minister, however, did not give any specific date for the resumption.

Sambo said the ministry has learnt enough lessons from the attack in March which claimed the lives of several passengers leading to the suspension of train service on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

What had happened: On 28 March 2022, an Abuja–Kaduna train was attacked in Katari, Kaduna State, Nigeria. In response, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) briefly halted operations along the route.

The Abuja-Kaduna train attack: At around 7:45 pm, passengers travelling northwards on their way to Nigeria's northwest were kidnapped, while others were killed and injured by bandits who bombed an Abuja-Kaduna train.

The train left Abuja's Idu station at 6 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Kaduna's Rigasa train station by 8 pm. According to eyewitness accounts, the train was bombed twice before the armed bandits opened fire at the passengers.

The Abducted passengers: Sixty-two passengers were abducted in the attack.

The Acting Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan was freed on the April 6. Eleven passengers were freed on June 11; Seven passengers were released on July 9. Four passengers were freed on July 25. Five passengers were released on August 2. Seven passengers were freed on August 10. Four passengers were released on August 19. The final twenty-three passengers were released on Thursday, October 6.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will not condone any act of recklessness’, CJN warns 2023 Tribunal members

I will not condone any act of recklessness’, CJN warns 2023 Tribunal members

South-East not marginalised in Buhari’s rail project – FG

South-East not marginalised in Buhari’s rail project – FG

BREAKING: FG announces resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

BREAKING: FG announces resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

‘To hell with Atiku’, Ortom fumes as PDP crisis worsens

‘To hell with Atiku’, Ortom fumes as PDP crisis worsens

Fayose sees more troubles for PDP following Makinde’s endorsement of Tinubu

Fayose sees more troubles for PDP following Makinde’s endorsement of Tinubu

Adamawa Assembly appoints deputy leader, other principal officers

Adamawa Assembly appoints deputy leader, other principal officers

2023: FG slams opposition over false campaign on Buhari’s achievements

2023: FG slams opposition over false campaign on Buhari’s achievements

INEC battles 600 court cases over 2023 general elections

INEC battles 600 court cases over 2023 general elections

Bayelsa flood impacted 1.3m persons, 96 deaths says emergency agency

Bayelsa flood impacted 1.3m persons, 96 deaths says emergency agency

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike