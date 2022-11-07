BREAKING: FG announces resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo while giving the scorecard of his ministry in Abuja.

Why Nigerians should not be worried: He said adequate security has been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers. The Minister, however, did not give any specific date for the resumption.

Sambo said the ministry has learnt enough lessons from the attack in March which claimed the lives of several passengers leading to the suspension of train service on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

What had happened: On 28 March 2022, an Abuja–Kaduna train was attacked in Katari, Kaduna State, Nigeria. In response, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) briefly halted operations along the route.

The Abuja-Kaduna train attack: At around 7:45 pm, passengers travelling northwards on their way to Nigeria's northwest were kidnapped, while others were killed and injured by bandits who bombed an Abuja-Kaduna train.

The train left Abuja's Idu station at 6 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Kaduna's Rigasa train station by 8 pm. According to eyewitness accounts, the train was bombed twice before the armed bandits opened fire at the passengers.

The Abducted passengers: Sixty-two passengers were abducted in the attack.