BREAKING: Ex-Niger Delta amnesty boss, Dokubo dies at 70

Ima Elijah

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Program, Prof. Charles Dokubo [fmic]
How Dokubo died: According to emerging reports, Dokubo passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, evening.

What you should know about Dokubo: The former Niger Delta amnesty boss was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on the 23rd of March 1952.

Dokubo had his primary and Secondary School education in Abonnema.

He did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire. From 1978-1980, Dokubo was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in modern History and politics and was awarded a BA [Hons] at the University of Bradford.

He completed his Masters Degree in Peace Studies, before continuing his doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and its control.

In 1985, he was awarded his doctoral degree in the same University of Bradford.

He was later appointed a temporary lecturer in the department before proceeding to Nigeria in 1993.

More details shortly.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
