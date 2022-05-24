RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: EFCC finally arrests presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha

Ima Elijah

Rochas Okorocha (GuardianNG)
Rochas Okorocha (GuardianNG)

In a video published by Channels TV, it has been confirmed that the former governor of Imo state, and 2023 presidential hopeful, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, operatives of the EFCC had besieged Okorocha’s house at Maitama, Abuja, to arrest him.

Okorocha, who addressed pressmen in his Maitama district of Abuja residence, said the EFCC have denied him from participating in the All Progressives Congress Presidential screening.

"Frankly speaking, the situation I find myself in is a situation of what I call hostage. Policemen and EFCC operatives are currently in my compound and they want to possibly whisk me away, my gate is blocked,” he said.

The senator representing Imo west, however, declined, insisting that he will not submit himself to the anti-graft agency without a warrant.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesperson, said they were at the house in order to bring the former governor to stand trial before a federal high court in Abuja, after several declined invitations.

At the residence, things took a different turn after supporters of Imo West senator thronged the premises, singing and chanting Okorocha’s praises.

The security operatives then fired into the air after the supporters refused to leave when they were asked to. The operatives also chased everyone away, including journalists and staff of the senator.

The operatives eventually broke into the presidential aspirant's home and whisked him into their custody.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

