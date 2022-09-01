BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo
It was learnt that the Speaker was being grilled in the custody of the agency.
Why Oluomo was arrested: Oluomo was arrested over allegations of offences bordering on financial crimes.
EFCC arrested the Speaker on Thursday, September 01, 2022, morning at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.
