BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

Ima Elijah

It was learnt that the Speaker was being grilled in the custody of the agency.

Olakunle Oluomo

Why Oluomo was arrested: Oluomo was arrested over allegations of offences bordering on financial crimes.

EFCC arrested the Speaker on Thursday, September 01, 2022, morning at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

More details shortly...

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
