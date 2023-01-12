BREAKING: Doyin Okupe arrested by error, leaves EFCC office

Earlier today: Okupe was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, January 12, 2023, morning, on his way to London.

Okupe's arrest was a mistake: The Ogun-born politician fumed at the development. According to him, EFCC officials later apologised for embarrassing him.

Speaking about the incident via his Twitter handle, Okupe noted that he was arrested en route to the United Kingdom for medicals, with his passport withheld.

He added that his arrest was an error and some senior officials in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had apologized for the arrest.

What DSS wanted from Okupe: The DSS asked the former presidential aide to provide court processes where he paid the fine option following his money laundering conviction by the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja.