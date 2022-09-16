RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Court annuls PDP governorship primary election in Zamfara

Ima Elijah

The PDP Governorship Primary in the state held on May 25, produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare...

What the court said: The Presiding Judge, Justice Aminu Bappa explained that the court granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs and cancelled the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

“This court has granted the prayers submitted in this honourable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour” the judge added.

“The 109-page judgement will be presented to the counsels of both the plaintiffs and the dependants”.

The confirmation: Speaking with newsmen immediately after the ruling, the counsel to all the plaintiffs, Barrister Ibrahim Aliyu said the court has nullified the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as the PDP governorship candidate according to the prayers they submitted before the court.

“We believe in justice because the Court has seen reasons to nullify the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as PDP candidate in Zamfara state”

“We had in our prayers urged the court to nullify the election which was characterised by a series of irregularities and we are happy that our prayers have been granted”

Background: The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Governorship Primary in the state held on May 25, produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare, as the Party governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections in the state.

NAN reports that Dr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, a PDP Governorship Aspirant, was seeking the nullification of the primary election over alleged irregularities.

The primary election was conducted by the committee sent from the PDP National Headquarters Abuja, led by Alhaji Adamu Maina-Waziri.

The defendants were the PDP, Maina-Waziri, (Chairman Zamfara PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee sent from PDP Headquarters Abuja) and retired Col. Bala Mande (State PDP, Chairman).

Others are Lawal-Dare, PDP Governorship candidate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

