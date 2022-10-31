BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

A terse statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made this known on Monday afternoon.

How long is PMB gone?: President Buhari is expected to spend more than one week in London.

“President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for London, United Kingdom, October 31, 2022, for routine medical check-up.

“He returns to the country in the second week of November, 2022,” Adesina said.

PMB's health trips in total: As president, Buhari, 79, has spent days getting medical help in the UK.

Following the criticism that trailed his recent trip, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, had defended the president, saying his decision to embark on the medical trip is wise.