BREAKING: Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

The Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, insisted that it has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit.

What Kanu's lawyer said: This was disclosed by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, in a tweet stressing that the matter was still ongoing.

He wrote: “Breaking: Federal High Court, Umuahia denies the Federal Government’s application to transfer the ‘extraordinary rendition’ suit to Abuja, and rules that Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit”. Reading of the rest of the judgment continues.”

About the case: The Special Counsel was challenging Kanu’s abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

He is, among other things, praying the court to order his return to Kenya, where he was abducted or UK, his country of abode.

Nnamdi Kanu's extradition: Ejimakor, who spoke with the BBC Igbo said Kanu was held incommunicado and chained to bare floor for eight days in a nondescript private facility in Kenya.

Ejimakor said Kanu was blindfolded and flown to Abuja on a private jet on Sunday, June 27th, 2021 from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi as the only passenger onboard.

He said during his first meeting with the IPOB leader, Kanu revealed he was driven to the airport tarmac and very close to the plane without passing through Immigration.