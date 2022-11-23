RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Buhari appoints Lauretta Onochie as NDDC board Chairman

The NDDC is a federal government agency established by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000...

Lauretta Onochie (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right)
In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari also announced the nomination of 15 others as NDDC board members.

The letter was read at Wednesday’s plenary at the red chamber.

About NDDC: The NDDC is a federal government agency established by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000 with the mandate of developing the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

In September 2008, Late President Umaru Yar’Adua announced the formation of a Niger Delta Ministry, with the Niger Delta Development Commission becoming a parastatal under the ministry.

One important mandate of NDDC: One of the core mandates of the commission is to train and educate the youths of the Niger Delta region to curb hostilities and militancy while developing key infrastructure to promote diversification and productivity.

What you should know: Lauretta was previously an aide to the president.

The Senate, in July 2021, rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a commissioner in Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, citing federal character principle, but confirmed five others.

Onochie’s rejection by the Senate drew immediate reaction from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which described it as victory for Nigerians and democracy in the country.

