BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Bandits have reportedly attacked a mining site in Niger State and reportedly killed security agents, civilians, and kidnapped three Chinese nationals.

The attack was said to have occurred on Wednesday, June 29, afternoon in Ajata, Aboki in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youth of Niger State, Sani Kokki, confirmed the incident on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

He said the bandits attacked the mining site and opened fire on the workers and security operatives.

He also stated that the bandits kidnapped a yet-to-be-identified number of people including two Chinese expatriates.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

