BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

Details: According to reports, the attack, which occurred on Monday morning, December 12, 2022, led to the death of at least three suspects.

Some good news: The gunmen, who invaded the facility in large numbers, were reportedly repelled by officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security operatives in the area.

What you should know: According to reports, three of the hoodlums were killed, while one of them was captured alive.

What the Police is saying: The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, promised to give more details to the public soon.

INEC is ready for 2023: With about 75 days to the 2023 general elections, INEC says no amount of attacks or intimidation will deter it from leveraging the Electoral Act 2022 to conduct a free, fair and credible exercise.

It lamented what it called the poor understanding of the Electoral Act and the deliberate action by key political actors and stakeholders to mislead voters.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, spoke on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Abuja at a media/civil society organisations’ engagement with INEC on identifying and mitigating flashpoints of electoral misinformation and disinformation.