ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Brazil returnee arrested at Lagos airport excretes 60 wraps of cocaine

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect expelled a total of 60 wraps of the drug weighing 1.279kg in five excretions.

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee at Lagos airport; suspect excretes 60 wraps of cocaine
NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee at Lagos airport; suspect excretes 60 wraps of cocaine

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrested the suspect at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on January 21 during an inward clearance of passengers travelling from Sao Paulo, Brazil, through Addis Ababa,

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the suspect initially refused to undergo a body scan, raising health concerns in a desperate bid to evade arrest.

The suspect, however, accepted the offer to be placed on excretion observation, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Shortly after he was ushered into NDLEA's observatory, he excreted the first set of cocaine pellets, after which he expelled a total of 60 wraps of the drug weighing 1.279kg in five excretions

"In his statement, the suspect claimed that he ingested the consignment in Brazil and was to discharge everything at the airport in Addis Ababa.

"He could only excrete 15 pellets which he handed over to another member of his syndicate before his connecting flight to Nigeria was called," Babafemi stated.

He stated also that a 29-year-old male suspect was arrested at the Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano State on January 25 with 271kg of Indian hemp.

This followed the seizure of an abandoned 28.1kg of Indian hemp at the Rijiyar Lemo area of the state on January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Another suspect, a 24-year-old, was nabbed at Kotun Wambai, Yan Awaki, area of Kano on January 26 with 600 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

"A total of 1, 306 blocks of cannabis weighing 886kg seized by the Police at Kwanar Dangora, area of Kano State were transferred to the Agency on January 24," Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi Ubah declares 1 term pledge, hints 2025 candidacy in Anambra

Ifeanyi Ubah declares 1 term pledge, hints 2025 candidacy in Anambra

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer [LinkedIn]

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer