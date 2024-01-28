Brazil returnee excretes 60 wraps of cocaine after at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrested the suspect at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Jan. 21 during an inward clearance of passengers travelling from Sao Paulo, Brazil, through Addis Ababa,

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the suspect initially refused to undergo a body scan, raising health concerns in a desperate bid to evade arrest.

The suspect, however, accepted the offer to be placed on excretion observation, he added.

“Shortly after he was ushered into NDLEA’s observatory, he excreted the first set of cocaine pellets, after which he expelled a total of 60 wraps of the drug weighing 1.279kg in five excretions

“In his statement, the suspect claimed that he ingested the consignment in Brazil and was to discharge everything at the airport in Addis Ababa.

“He could only excrete 15 pellets which he handed over to another member of his syndicate before his connecting flight to Nigeria was called,’’ Babafemi stated.

He stated also that a 29-year-old male suspect was arrested at the Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano State on Jan. 25 with 271kg of Indian hemp.

This followed the seizure of an abandoned 28.1kg of Indian hemp at the Rijiyar Lemo area of the state on Jan. 24.

“Another suspect, a 24-year-old, was nabbed at Kotun Wambai, Yan Awaki, area of Kano on Jan. 26 with 600 bottles of codeine-based syrup.